UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Tightens Noose Around Counterfeit, Illegal Cigarettes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:15 PM

FBR tightens noose around counterfeit, illegal cigarettes

On the directives of Director General (DG) Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue (IR), Islamabad Dr. Bashirullah has tightened noose around those operating the business of counterfeit and illegal cigarettes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directives of Director General (DG) Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue (IR), Islamabad Dr. Bashirullah has tightened noose around those operating the business of counterfeit and illegal cigarettes.

In this connection, a special team of I&I (IR) Peshawar taken into possession 359,400 cigarettes sticks during three different raids conducted during December 2019 and shifted them to Peshawar for further legal proceeding.

Meanwhile, Director I&I IR Peshawar, Abid Mahmood has asked the Sales Tax Registration qualified businessmen to register themselves with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) with immediate effect otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against such unregistered businesses and they would be dealt with iron hands.

Director I&I IR have commended the performance of the special team for the seizure of huge cache of the illegal cigarettes during December 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Business December FBR 2019

Recent Stories

Tobruk Gov't Expects GNA Militias to Leave Tripoli ..

5 minutes ago

Sirte, Surroundings Under LNA's 'Firm' Control Des ..

5 minutes ago

NUST arranges seminar on “Indian-Occupied Jammu ..

14 minutes ago

Zubair, Ahsan qualifies for U16 National Jr Snooke ..

13 minutes ago

Musk hands over made-in-China Teslas to early buye ..

13 minutes ago

Citizens advised to get corrected voter lists by J ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.