FBR tightens noose around counterfeit, illegal cigarettes

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directives of Director General (DG) Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue (IR), Islamabad Dr. Bashirullah has tightened noose around those operating the business of counterfeit and illegal cigarettes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directives of Director General (DG) Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue (IR), Islamabad Dr. Bashirullah has tightened noose around those operating the business of counterfeit and illegal cigarettes.

In this connection, a special team of I&I (IR) Peshawar taken into possession 359,400 cigarettes sticks during three different raids conducted during December 2019 and shifted them to Peshawar for further legal proceeding.

Meanwhile, Director I&I IR Peshawar, Abid Mahmood has asked the Sales Tax Registration qualified businessmen to register themselves with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) with immediate effect otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against such unregistered businesses and they would be dealt with iron hands.

Director I&I IR have commended the performance of the special team for the seizure of huge cache of the illegal cigarettes during December 2019.