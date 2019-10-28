UrduPoint.com
FBR To Apprehend Smuggled Vehicles Likely To Be Transported Udnder Dharna Grab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:54 PM

FBR to apprehend smuggled vehicles likely to be transported udnder Dharna grab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday said that all the smuggled vehicles, likely to be transported under the grab of dharna procession moving across the country, would be apprehended"Certain unscrupulous elements may attempt to avail the opportunity of transporting vehicles under garb of crowds, groups and dharna processions moving across the country," said FBR statement.

Customs field formations have been alerted to jointly apprehend such smuggled vehicles, it added.

