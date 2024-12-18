FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully exploit revenue potential: Irshad Hussain

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:32 PM

The efforts have been expedited for the transformation of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at the highest level with the funding of World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) to fully exploit the available revenue potential and projecting FBR as a tax friendly organization, said Mr. Irshad Hussain Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The efforts have been expedited for the transformation of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at the highest level with the funding of World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) to fully exploit the available revenue potential and projecting FBR as a tax friendly organization, said Mr. Irshad Hussain Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Faisalabad.

Addressing the business leaders in a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that FBR had data of wealthy individuals who were still out of tax net, but the department was providing training to staff to efficiently use it with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the Chief Commissioner and underlined the need to expand the tax net to generate additional revenue instead of putting burden on the existing taxpayers.

He said that each and every businessman must pay his due tax liability while new taxpayers could also be identified with the help of data of existing commercial and industrial electricity connection holders.

He said that Regional Tax Office (RTO) should avoid harassing taxpayers by sending them the notices under section 122(9). He opposed the determination of sale from the electricity bills and said that the decline in economic activities at the global and national level should also be considered while scrutinizing available data.

Rana Sikandar Azam, Bao Akram, Hazir Khan, Naveed Gulzar took part in the question-answer session while Vice President FCCI Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa offered vote of thanks.

He also appreciated the efforts of Chaudhary Talat Mehmood convener FCCI Standing Committee for organizing this meeting.

Later, Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Irshad Hussain Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue who also recorded his impression in the FCCI Visitor’s Book.

