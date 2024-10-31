Open Menu

FBR To Disburse Rs.32 Bln Sale Tax Refunds To Exporters

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday said that the board will disburse Rs.32 billion pending sale tax refunds to exporters on 1st November 2024

This move comes after the Chairman FBR directed the speedy processing of refund payment orders up to September 30, 2024, said a FBR statement issued here.

