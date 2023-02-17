FBR to enhance cooperation with the US on finance, revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue, Tariq Mahmood Pasha here on Friday appreciated the United Sates (US) engagement with Pakistan in the economic, financial and revenue areas and hoped the ongoing cooperation between the two countries will further strengthen.

He was talking to a delegation of the US Embassy in Islamabad, led by Commercial Counselor, Aaron Fishman and representatives of the multi-national beverage companies who visited Federal board of Revenue (FBR). Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad was also part of the meeting.

On the occasion, Chairman FBR highlighted the areas of cooperation between the USA and Pakistan in terms of trade and business facilitation.

The delegation also discussed the new tax provisions on the beverage industries and the SAPM (Revenue) and Chairman FBR assured the representatives of the companies that their genuine concerns will be addressed on priority.

The meeting was also attended by the Member Inland Revenue - Policy and in the end FBR team thanked the visiting delegation.