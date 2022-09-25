UrduPoint.com

FBR To Extend Full Cooperation To Qatari Investors: Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 09:00 PM

FBR to extend full cooperation to Qatari investors: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad on Sunday assured for extending full cooperation to Qatari businessmen investing in Pakistan to further promote trade relations between both the countries.

Talking to Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Faisal Al-Thani, who called on him, the FBR chairman assured that maximum facilitation would be extended to the Qatari businessmen investing in Pakistan.

Matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation in customs, trade facilitation and taxation were discussed in the meeting. It was agreed that relevant departments of both countries would further enhance cooperation in the field of customs and tax to benefit from best practices of each other to further boost bilateral trade between the two brotherly countries.

The FBR chairman said Pakistan greatly valued the cooperation and support of Qatar in various fields, especially in education and health sectors.

He also briefed the Qatari Ambassador about the recent policy and administrative measures taken by FBR for further mobilization of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

Qatari Ambassador appreciated the performance of FBR in the last year as well as during the first two months of the current financial year.

