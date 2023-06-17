FBR to facilitate business community for barter trade: Ansari

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Customs, Mukarram Jah Ansari said on Saturday that newly introduced Business to Business (B2B) Barter Trade mechanism would be monitored for a couple of months and amendments could be brought for improvement in the system, making it more feasible in accordance with needs of business community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Member Customs, Mukarram Jah Ansari said on Saturday that newly introduced Business to Business (B2B) Barter Trade mechanism would be monitored for a couple of months and amendments could be brought for improvement in the system, making it more feasible in accordance with needs of business community.

He was talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) where LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.

Member Customs said that FBR authorities had directed officials concerned to remain in touch with trading community for a couple of months and record their feedback on this new system of trade and commerce in the region.

He said the recently introduced Business to Business (B2B) Barter Trade mechanism for doing trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia through exchange of goods had been introduced for facilitation and provision of ease to traders doing business in bordering areas of the country. Facilitation of the business community would be the top priority in the barter trade system and if need was felt for bringing changes in any sections of the mechanism that would be made, he reiterated.

Ansari hoped that the new system of trade would benefit the business community and help in increasing trade in the country and region as well. FBR Member advised the businessmen to get themselves registered to avail benefits from barter trade.

On this occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Customs Department and the business community have to work together to promote business activities in the country. He said that in the Federal Budget 2023-24, the penalty for non-receipt of documents inside the consignment had been abolished. This was an encouraging move and would surely bring relief to all importers.

He said that the frequent issuance of customs valuation rulings by the Directorate General of Customs Valuation had become a cause of concern among the business community. This process was disrupting their operations. Therefore, they recommend that rolling be issued only when there was a strong need to review certain items.

The LCCI President said that Customs Department should play a positive role in curbing the misuse of tax exemption for import of goods by FATA/PATA industries.

Raw materials and finished products were being imported and sold in various cities of Punjab including Lahore, resulting in tax evasion. This Exemption was adversely affecting industries outside FATA/PATA, particularly steel, Banaspati ghee (edible oil) and foam industry.

He said that for Customs Computerized System (WeBoc/PSW) it should not take more than 48 hours to complete the goods declaration at Dry Ports whereas this work was completed after four to seven days and in the Goods Declaration of used machinery and used auto parts. It takes at least a fortnight. Apart from this, Dry Port Lahore was also short of Assessing Officers.

Kashif Anwar said that reason for the delay in Examination was Manual Appointment/Marking by the Principal Appraiser because without his permission and manual marking the goods could not be examined or the goods could be de-sealed.

He said that a Complaint Cell should be established at Lahore Dry Port for redressal of their issues. Also, in case of undue delay of at least 3 or 4 days of a consignment, the Customs Department should be obliged to issue a Delay and Detention Certificate.

He said that Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has highlighted an issue that under SRO 492, the re-export period of carpets, temporarily imported for repair/rewash/refinish, has been reduced from 18 months to 6 months. It was a time taking process as the entire process was done by hand without the use of any machinery. Due to certain reasons like unfavorable climatic conditions, the given period of 6 months proves to be too short. The PCMEA wanted the 18-month period to be restored.

The LCCI President added that the Federal Budget 2023-24 has proposed to rephrase the definition of smuggling to enable Customs to conduct anti-smuggling operations within the territorial boundaries of the country.

Lahore Chamber has always emphasized that only way to control smuggling is through better border management. Therefore, the change in the definition of smuggling in the budget would increase the discretionary powers of customs and create an environment of harassment instead of controlling smuggling, so it should also be reviewed.