FBR to form new Complaints Redressal Forum for Taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has Issued circular to form a new Complaints Redressal Forum for Taxpayers to ensure transperency and acvountability in tax system.

The FBR has intensified the zero tolerance policy against corruption and irregularity by issuing a Circular whereby a new complaint redressal mechanism has been devised to address the complaints of taxpayers against corruption and rent seeking in Inland Revenue Field Formations, said as press release issued by FBR here.

This new mechanism will hide the identity of the complainant thereby allaying his fears of any possible reaction by the officer or official who has been complaint against.

FBR has added that the important element of this new system is that all complaints would be received by Member (Inland Revenue-Operations) himself on an especially dedicated cellphone +92-0345-5555507 which would be in his own possession, exclusively.

The complaints would be opened, acknowledged, and treated as per law in a highly confidential manner.

The identity of the complainants would be immediately masked and encoded to safeguard them against any undue consequences.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for lodging and handling of complaints against IR field functionaries include lodging of complaints by the complainant through a text message at above mentioned cell number on WhatsApp, preferably.

In WhatsApp text option, the complainant would identify himself by writing his name, address, CNIC, the case particulars and his cell phone number.

The complainant would write the name(s) of the official(s) or officer(s) against whom the complaint is directed along-with his/their designation, place of posting, and any other particulars, if available.

The complaint must be supported by some evidence such as audio or video recording, text message exchanged with the FBR functionary or any other documents, which could be attached with the text message, or subsequently sent by hard mail.

If no such evidence is readily available, an affidavit on a legal paper, clearly spelling out the allegation and the person against whom the allegations are levelled would suffice.

Upon receipt of the complaint, a code number would be allotted to each complainant and his back-end identity data would be hidden beyond the access of field officers.

This code number would help a complainant track progress on his complaint and the outcomes on it.

Depending on the nature of the complaint and the evidence provided, the matter would be taken to a logical consequence in the shortest possible time.

Non-specific, unsupported or generalized complaints will not be processed.

FBR has clarified that this SOP is exclusively targeted to attack corruption and rent-seeking in the IR Field Formations, and not address complaints of routine nature.

Maladministration-related grievances pertaining to tax assessments, delay in processing or payment of refunds, or issuance of exemption certificates etc. need to be brought to the notice of Chief Commissioner concerned who, vide FBR's Order dated 16.11.2020, have already been designated as Inland Revenue Ombudspersons and assigned the task of redressing taxpayers' grievance in the quickest possible time.

FBR has emphasized that Taxpayers can continue to utilize the forum of Integrity Management Cell, Pakistan Citizen Portal and Helpline for redressal of their grievances besides this newly established mechanism of complaint resolution.