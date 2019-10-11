FBR to get info about Pakistani owners of Dubai properties: Shabbar Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi on Friday said that Dubai Land Department would formally provide details of Pakistani owners of Dubai Properties.

In a tweet, the FBR Chairman said that a very productive meeting had been held in Dubai on October 9 and 10 on the matter of exchange of information.

The Iqama abuse was also being handled, he added.

"We are pleased to inform that a very productive meeting has been held in Dubai on October 9 and 10 on the matter of exchange of information. DubaiLand Department will instantly provide details of Pakistani owners of DubaiProperties. Iqama abuse is also being handled," the FBR Chairman tweeted.