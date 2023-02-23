UrduPoint.com

FBR To Hold 'E-Kachehri' On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

FBR to hold 'E-Kachehri' on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :As part of facilitation drive and to maximize tax compliance and outreach, Chairman, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Asim Ahmad will hold an E-Kachehri on Friday (tomorrow).

According to FBR twitter handle, the E-Kachehry will be held from 10:30 hours to 11:30 hours. The FBR has requested the taxpayers to contact 051-111 772 772 for on-spot redressal of their issues.

