FBR to hold 'E-Kachehri' on July 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Chairman, Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed would hold an 'E-Kachehri' on July 14 (Friday).

According to FBR's twitter handle, The E-Kachehry will be held from 10 a.

m to 11 a.m and will take live calls from taxpayers, the FBR has requested the people to contact 051-111 772 772 for on-spot redressal of their issues.

This exercise is aimed at maximizing tax compliance, outreach and facilitation of taxpayers.