FBR to hold 'E-Katchehry' on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :In order to maximize outreach and ensure ease of doing business, Chairman, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Asim Ahmad will hold an 'E-Kachehry' on October 07 (Friday).

According to FBR twitter handle, the E-Kachehry will be held from 11:00 hours to 12:00 hours. The FBR has requested the taxpayers to contact 051-111 772 772 for registering their issues and complaints.