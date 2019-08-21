UrduPoint.com
FBR To Impose 17pc Tax On Marble Products Across Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:40 PM

FBR to impose 17pc tax on marble products across Pakistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to impose 17 percent tax on marble tiles and other marble products, sources said on Wednesday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to impose 17 percent tax on marble tiles and other marble products, sources said on Wednesday.In this regard, the FBR has initiated dialogue with the owners of Marble Industry.

The tax will be imposed on marble products across the country, including Buner, Shabqadar,of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.Earlier, no tax was being charged on marble tiles and other marble products in KP.

However, Rs1.25 per unit tax was imposed on electricity.It is pertinent to mention here that there are 391 marble reservoirs found across the country and nine reservoirs are found in parts of PATA and FATA.

In this regard, dialogue between FBR officials and owners of marble industry was underway.According to a State Bank study, the use of marble tiles has been increased up to 17 percent. The country has a total of 779 marble factories and these factories produce 35 kinds of marble.Out of a total 779 marble factories, 45 are operational in Peshawar, five in Nowshera, 201 in Rawalpindi, 1,919 in Karachi, 96 in Lahore, 47 in Gujranwala, two in Faisalabad and 18 in Quetta.

