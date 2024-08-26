'FBR to issue amended SRO to facilitate traders on Tajir Dost Scheme'

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Chief Coordinator Tajir Dost Scheme Naeem Mir has said that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) will issue an amended SRO 1064 about the scheme keeping in view demands and reservations of the traders to facilitate them.

Addressing a news conference along with Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Sajid Tasleem Azam and the focal person for the Scheme, Ahmad Hassan, at Circuit House here on Monday evening, he said that they held an awareness session with trader representatives from the Multan division today.

The trader representatives openly expressed their concerns about the scheme, adding that their opinions were heard, and misunderstandings regarding the scheme were cleared.

He mentioned that traders had raised objections to the tax valuation table of the Tajir Dost Scheme.

As a result, it has been decided to amend the SRO 1064 of the scheme. He also stated that they would not fight for non-filers under any circumstances, as the burden is borne by the salaried class.

A new procedure for revising the evaluation table is being devised, Mr Mir said and added that a committee would be formed at the commissioner level, in which local representatives of traders will also be notified.

The committee will decide the amount of tax for different areas and markets, the chief coordinator explained.

The committee will also decide the tax amount for traders with higher or lower incomes in a particular area or market, he informed.

Only those earning an income will have to pay taxes.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has instructed that consultations with traders should be held at every level, Mr Naeem said, adding that The Chairman FBR had invited the trader representatives at 3pm tomorrow.

He stated that they wanted the input of trader organizations to be included in the new amended SRO.

A simple urdu tax return form will also to be issued and all objections to the scheme have been resolved, he stated.

There is no justification left for a strike against the scheme. He further said that peaceful protest is everyone's constitutional and legal right, but there should be a reason for it.

No illegal actions or mistreatment will be taken against any trader. Traders are our own people and are the driving force of the state, he added.

He emphasized that respecting traders is a top priority. If the scheme is not acceptable, bring forward alternative suggestions. Every feasible suggestion will be welcomed, the Coordinator said that talks will only be way forward. Trader representatives should also show generosity and be a part of the negotiation process, he concluded.

APP/mjk

2200 hrs