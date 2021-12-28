UrduPoint.com

FBR To Negotiate Double Taxation Agreement With Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

FBR to negotiate double taxation agreement with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to negotiate double taxation agreement with Afghanistan in second round of negotiations on Double Taxation Agreement (DTA).

A four-member delegation from Afghanistan Revenue Department (ARD) is on an important visit to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the second round of negotiations on Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) between the two countries.

These high value negotiations will be held from December 28th to 30th, 2021 in FBR (HQs), Islamabad.

The Afghan delegation is headed by Esmatullah Salimi, Revenue Audit Director, ARD and include Abdul Wali Noori, Technical Deputy Director-General, ARD, Nida Mohammad Seddiqi, Legal Services Director, ARD and Najeebullah Ahmadzai, Advisor to Ministry of Finance.

The first round of negotiations on DTA between Pakistan and Afghanistan was held successfully in March, 2016. It is hoped that the second round of negotiations on DTA between Pakistan and Afghanistan will also be conducted in a shared spirit of friendship and mutual understanding.

The proposed DTA between the two neighboring countries will further foster not only the already existing economic and trade ties but will also contribute significantly to the revenue generations for both the countries.

The Pakistan delegation is led by Mr. Qaiser Iqbal, Director General (International Taxes), FBR and include Barrister Nowsherwan Khan, Chief (International Taxes) and Ms. Hira Nazir, Secretary (Tax Treaties and Conventions).

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Visit March December FBR 2016 From Agreement

