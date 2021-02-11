FBR to review financial implications of SRO96 (I) / 2021 in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Muhammad Javed Ghani Wednesday assured the Central Board of Revenue of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to abandon, for the time being, further notification of the the formulation of monitoring teams in continuance of SRO 96(I)/2021 dated January 26th , 2021.

Fearing drastic repercussions of a recently-promulgated amended SRO 96 (I) 2021 of January 26th this year by the Federal Board of Revenue, the Central Board of Revenue (CBR) of AJK had, few days back, requested the FBR for immediate withdrawal of the aforesaid SRO for the survival of the Industrial-sector in the tax-free under-developing AJK, said a press release issued by FBR here.

The Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani gave the above assurance to the CBR AJK, Chairman Farhat Ali Mir in a meeting held at the FBR Headquarters in the federal metropolis.

In his letter, Chairman Central Board of Revenue of AJK Farhat Ali Mir had described the SRO.96(I)2021 dated 26th January, 2021, issued from FBR containing amendment in Sales Tax Rules of 2006 by the FBR as resorting to a unique and discriminatory treatment.

Member Policy FBR Tariq Choudhary was also present on this occasion.

The meeting discussed various matters related to the taxation system in the AJK State mainly those concentrating on the procedural and financial implications of issuance of SRO96 (I) / 2021 dated 26th January, 2021 by the Federal Board of Revenue besides the much-awaited establishment of Dry Port at Mirpur and execution of Service Level Agreement with PRAL (FBR) for automation of Inland Revenue Department, AJK.

Chairman AJK Central Board of Revenue Farhat Ali Mir discussed the reported concern emerged in AJK Industrial and Trade Zones as well as the reservations of AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industries over the issuance of SRO 96(I)/2021 dated January 26th, 2021 by the FBR, authoritative AJK CBR sources told APP here Wednesday night.

The AJK CBR sources continued that Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Mr. Muhammad Javed Ghani after giving keen consideration to the matter assured that for the time being, the FBR will not further notify the formulation of monitoring teams in continuance of SRO 96(I)/2021 dated 26th January, 2021 He further shared that the FBR will revisit the applicability of said SRO and a policy decision on positive grounds keeping in view the peculiar status of AJK business community shall be taken in the next meeting of the concerned stakeholders.

The long-standing issue of establishment of Dry port at Mirpur was also discussed with Mr. Tariq Huda, Member (Customs) FBR.

In the meeting, legal, constitutional and procedural aspects were discussed too.

The Chairman AJK, CBR expressed gratitude for extending collaboration towards State functionaries in paving the way of establishment of Dry port at Mirpur.

Member (Customs) FBR Tariq Huda, expressed that to give practical shape to the project of establishment of Dry port at Mirpur, the FBR authorities shall visit the Mirpur AJK to analyze and comprehend the working modalities of AJK Inland Revenue Department in relation to establishment of Dry Port.

The team will also conduct spot visit of the site specified for said Project. The Chairman AJ&K Central Board of Revenue graciously welcomed the intention of the honorable guests.

Member (Customs) FBR Tariq Huda, avowed maximum cooperation and assistance from the FBR towards the State functionaries to make the plan of establishment dry port a complete success.

The Chairman AJK CBR also met Asim Ahmed, Member (IT) FBR and finalized the Service Level Agreement (SLA).

In this regard, early signing of Service Level Agreement (SLA) with PRAL (FBR) for automation of Inland Revenue Department was specifically discussed.

The Member IT Asim Ahmed gave due consideration to the issue and informed that all stakeholders including FBR and Government of AJK have consented on the terms and conditions of the Service Level Agreement (SLA), therefore, for bringing the same in implementation phase, the signing ceremony of Service Level Agreement (SLA) will be arranged in the coming week in the presence of all stakeholders.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue assured maximum cooperation for early resolution of the issues stating that in this regard, the concerned quarters of FBR have been asked to undertake necessary arrangements.

Farhat Ali Mir, Chairman AJK Central Board of Revenue shared compliments to the FBR authorities for sparing valuable time for addressing the State's problems and desired that the FBR will continue its constant cooperation and guidance in streamlining the State tax system and State's economy in efficient and broader ways, the AJK CBR sources added.