UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR To Seeks Power Division's Support For Implementation Of Section 181AA Of Income Tax Ordinance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:34 PM

FBR to seeks power division's support for implementation of section 181AA of Income Tax Ordinance

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi in his letter to Ministry of Power has sought its help for the implementation of Section 181AA of Income Tax Ordinance-2001

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi in his letter to Ministry of Power has sought its help for the implementation of Section 181AA of Income Tax Ordinance-2001.

The Section 181AA of Income Tax Ordinance-2001,specifically stipulates that any application for commercial or industrial connection of electricity or gas shall not be processed and such connection shall not be provided unless the person applying for electricity or gas connection is registered under the said Section which pertains to filing of income tax returns,said press release issued by FBR here on Monday.

The Chairman FBR has further added that FBR had extended the date of filing the return of income for the year 2018 to August 2, 2019 to facilitate filing of return by all persons who were required to file the return of income but have not filed so far.

The Chairman FBR requested Ministry of Power to issue instructions to Power Distribution Companies to apprise them that it was mandatory to be on 'Active Taxpayers List (ATL)' for every commercial and industrial electricity or gas consumer.

The Chairman FBR appreciated the cooperation of Ministry of Power for providing the data of industrial and commercial users of electricity and hoped the Ministry would also help in the implementation of Section 181AA of Income Tax Ordinance through the involvement of respective 'Distribution Companies'.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity August Gas FBR 2018 2019 All

Recent Stories

PTI govt determines to bring back looted money fro ..

46 seconds ago

FBR clarifies no sales tax imposes on wheat flour, ..

48 seconds ago

Jamaat-e-Islami to hold 'Awami March' on July 19

50 seconds ago

Judge Muhammad Bshir to be given charge of AC-II

55 seconds ago

Whole society to play role in eliminating corrupti ..

20 minutes ago

International Organization for Migration Condemns ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.