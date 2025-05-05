FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers’ guidance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior officers of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) held a meeting on Monday with various associations of the business community to discuss ways for enhancing transparency and efficiency and devising a taxpayer facilitation mechanism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Senior officers of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) held a meeting on Monday with various associations of the business community to discuss ways for enhancing transparency and efficiency and devising a taxpayer facilitation mechanism.

It was decided in the meeting that a facilitation counter will be set-up for the guidance and facilitation of taxpayers while a dedicated whats-app number was also provided to the business community for lodging complaints of corruption or malpractices.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad, Chief Commissioner Corporate Taxpayers Office Zahid Masood and Chief Commissioner Medium Taxpayers Office Aftab Alam, said a statement issued here.

The business community representatives stressed on measures for awareness of taxpayers to promote tax culture and sensitize them to relevant tax procedures and laws so that they could discharge their tax obligations on their own.

They expressed their concerns over actions against PoS violations and emphasized on a close liaison between FBR and associations that will have a positive impact on overall tax collection and implementation of tax laws and procedures.

It was unanimously recommended that facilitation of taxpayers be kept at the core by arranging seminars, awareness campaigns and utilizing other means of communication as an aware taxpayer will opt for submitting his due share of tax rather than adopting unfair practices.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad, while highlighting the low tax collection statistics and tax evasion practices urged the business community to help fight corruption and malpractices in the tax department.

Chief Commissioner CTO Zahid Masood stated that FBR wants to make things easier for traders and remove undue impediments from their business path.

Chief Commissioner MTO Aftab Alam viewed that a symbiotic relationship between FBR and its stakeholders is the need of the hour so that a translucent system of tax payment may be made from the taxpayer's side.