FBR unearths fake invoices' scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) said here Monday that its Regional Tax Office (RTO) Faisalabad has unearthed a huge scam of fake and flying invoices.

According to an FBR statement, the RTO's Investigation and Prosecution Cell has registered an FIR against M/s Amin Traders on account of issuance of fake and flying invoices.

During a search operation, truck load of record of various businesses, invoices and hundreds of stamps used in generation of fake invoices were confiscated.

So far, from investigations, it appears that the accused was involved in huge scam of hundred of millions of tax fraud by means of being the epicenter of notorious business of fake/flying invoices, the statement said.

Separate teams have been constituted to unearth the whole scam, it added.