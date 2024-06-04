FBR Unearths Network Of Tax Fraudsters
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 11:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) As part of the national drive against tax crimes and frauds by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation-Inland Revenue Hyderabad and Karachi have unearthed a network of tax fraudsters who have caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.
Following a thorough investigation, both the Hyderabad and Karachi directorates have registered cases against M/s Rehman Enterprises and M/s ZA Impex involving tax frauds of Rs10 billion and Rs11.692 billion respectively under the provisions of Sales Tax Act, 1990, said a press release.
The investigations revealed the involvement of organized groups in the establishment of fake units/companies and issuing fake sales tax invoices. Subsequent validation of the fraudulent activity was provided by the Financial Monitoring Unit through detailed Financial Intelligence reports (FIs).
In order to delay the proceedings and influence the inquiry, the accused lodged many complaints against the officers of Directorate General of I&I-IR on various fora.
Recently, a private complaint was filed in the court of Special Judge Central-I, Lahore, levelling baseless allegations against the DG I&I-IR and other officers which had been suspended by the Lahore High Court on June 3.
"The FBR and its field formations are resolute in their mission to apprehend and prosecute individuals involved in tax-related fraudulent activities. By holding the fraudsters accountable, not only the revenue amounting to billions of rupees will be safeguarded, but a fair and equitable environment will be fostered for genuine taxpayers," the press release added.
