FBR uploads 'Income Tax Return Forms' for 2021

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday uploaded the 'Income Tax Return Forms' for the Tax Year of 2021.

Separate return forms for salaried, association of persons and business individuals have been uploaded.

The Income tax returns can be filed through web portal and 'Tax Asaan' application.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, FBR has stated that taxpayers are provided guidance on filling all the required particulars in the form.

The Income Tax Returns can be filed online through smart phones by installing the Tax Aasaan application from Google play store. In this regard, a media campaign would also be launched for awareness and education purposes.

The taxpayers can file their Income Tax Returns till 30th September, 2021.