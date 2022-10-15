UrduPoint.com

FBR Urges Public To Support POS System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 09:53 PM

FBR urges public to support POS system

Member Public Relations Federal Board of Revenue Sardar Ali Khawaja on Saturday urged the public and traders to support the Point Of Sale (POS) system

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Member Public Relations Federal board of Revenue Sardar Ali Khawaja on Saturday urged the public and traders to support the Point Of Sale (POS) system.

"Extraordinary steps have been taken to establish transparency in the FBR and as compared to past it is transparent institution of the country," He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of FBR's 10th POS Prize Scheme here on Saturday as the chief guest.

Chief Commissioner Quetta FBR Shahid Mehmood Sheikh, Chamber of Commerce, Anjuman Tajran, Tax Bar Association and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

He said that POS is the most successful initiative of FBR and it needed to be expanded further. "There is an urgent need to start an awareness campaign across Balochistan to take advantage of the POS system," He said that the traders should deliver the tax to the national exchequer through the POS system, besides the people must take the POS receipt after the purchase to participate in the lottery.

"Due to floods, FBR has extended the date of file return till October 31 this year," he noted.

Sardar Ali Khawaja stressed that in order to encourage the taxpayers, the awareness about this reward scheme of FBR should be promoted in the public and the scope of facilities should be increased to promote the tax culture among the people.

"Retailers, realizing their national responsibilities, have to deposit the tax collected from consumers in the tax department honestly," he urged.

Chief Commissioner Income Tax Balochistan Shahid Mehmood Sheikh on the occasion said that for timely collection of tax steps are being taken to support and encourage taxpayers.

The POS Prize Scheme aims to encourage Tier One retailers to issue certified receipts to ensure protection of tax paid by taxpayers.

Earlier, Member Public Relations FBR Sardar Ali Khawaja announced the lucky winners of the POS prize scheme by pressing the button for computerized draw.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Sale Chamber Anjuman October FBR Commerce From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab praises women role in nation ..

Chief Minister Punjab praises women role in national progress

7 seconds ago
 International Rescue Committee says employee kille ..

International Rescue Committee says employee killed in Ethiopia's Tigray

9 seconds ago
 National interests is more important than politics ..

National interests is more important than politics: Khawaja Asif

10 seconds ago
 UK Defense Chief to Resign If New Chancellor Refus ..

UK Defense Chief to Resign If New Chancellor Refuses to Boost Military Spending ..

12 seconds ago
 SSP insists on effective policing to curb crimes o ..

SSP insists on effective policing to curb crimes of drug peddling, sale of banne ..

3 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held for former DGs of Populatio ..

Farewell ceremony held for former DGs of Population dept

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.