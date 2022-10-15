FBR urges public to support POS system

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Member Public Relations Federal board of Revenue Sardar Ali Khawaja on Saturday urged the public and traders to support the Point Of Sale (POS) system.

"Extraordinary steps have been taken to establish transparency in the FBR and as compared to past it is transparent institution of the country," He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of FBR's 10th POS Prize Scheme here on Saturday as the chief guest.

Chief Commissioner Quetta FBR Shahid Mehmood Sheikh, Chamber of Commerce, Anjuman Tajran, Tax Bar Association and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

He said that POS is the most successful initiative of FBR and it needed to be expanded further. "There is an urgent need to start an awareness campaign across Balochistan to take advantage of the POS system," He said that the traders should deliver the tax to the national exchequer through the POS system, besides the people must take the POS receipt after the purchase to participate in the lottery.

"Due to floods, FBR has extended the date of file return till October 31 this year," he noted.

Sardar Ali Khawaja stressed that in order to encourage the taxpayers, the awareness about this reward scheme of FBR should be promoted in the public and the scope of facilities should be increased to promote the tax culture among the people.

"Retailers, realizing their national responsibilities, have to deposit the tax collected from consumers in the tax department honestly," he urged.

Chief Commissioner Income Tax Balochistan Shahid Mehmood Sheikh on the occasion said that for timely collection of tax steps are being taken to support and encourage taxpayers.

The POS Prize Scheme aims to encourage Tier One retailers to issue certified receipts to ensure protection of tax paid by taxpayers.

Earlier, Member Public Relations FBR Sardar Ali Khawaja announced the lucky winners of the POS prize scheme by pressing the button for computerized draw.