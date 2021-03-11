UrduPoint.com
FBR Urges Taxpayers To Update Profile Before March 31

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:41 AM

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday urged all the taxpayers to update their profile before the deadline in order to avoid penal consequences under the law.

The board in a statement issued here added that statutory deadline for furnishing/updating of taxpayers' profile under Section 114A of the Income Tax Ordinance-2001 is March 31, 2021.

