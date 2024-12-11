FBR Withdraws Draft Notification On Baggage Rules Amid Misinterpretation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday withdrawn a draft notification regarding amendments to the Baggage Rules, 2006, after it was misinterpreted by the public and media.
FBR issued draft SRO 2028 (I)/2024 dated 06.12.2024 proposing certain amendments in its notification No. SRO 666 (I)/2006 dated 28.06.2006 pertaining to Baggage Rules, said a news release.
This has created a misunderstanding, with reports circulating in the press and media suggesting that the value of personal baggage had been fixed at up to USD 1,200.
It is hereby clarified that in the draft Notification, the term “commercial quantity” defined in Baggage Rules, 2006 was elaborated to fix a limit of USD1200 for goods brought in baggage prima facie for trading or pecuniary gain.
The purpose of the draft amendment is to curb the misuse of the baggage facility by commercial carriers.
However, as explicitly mentioned in the notification the limit of USD 1200 does not include the items for “personal use or gift” by a passenger.
Therefore, it is clarified that the limit of USD 1200 mentioned in the draft Notification does not apply to items of personal use and bona fide baggage items.
The impression that Customs shall confiscate personal baggage valuing more than USD1200 is strongly rebutted.
