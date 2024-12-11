Open Menu

FBR Withdraws Draft Notification On Baggage Rules Amid Misinterpretation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM

FBR withdraws draft notification on Baggage Rules amid misinterpretation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday withdrawn a draft notification regarding amendments to the Baggage Rules, 2006, after it was misinterpreted by the public and media.

FBR issued draft SRO 2028 (I)/2024 dated 06.12.2024 proposing certain amendments in its notification No. SRO 666 (I)/2006 dated 28.06.2006 pertaining to Baggage Rules, said a news release.

This has created a misunderstanding, with reports circulating in the press and media suggesting that the value of personal baggage had been fixed at up to USD 1,200.

It is hereby clarified that in the draft Notification, the term “commercial quantity” defined in Baggage Rules, 2006 was elaborated to fix a limit of USD1200 for goods brought in baggage prima facie for trading or pecuniary gain.

The purpose of the draft amendment is to curb the misuse of the baggage facility by commercial carriers.

However, as explicitly mentioned in the notification the limit of USD 1200 does not include the items for “personal use or gift” by a passenger.

Therefore, it is clarified that the limit of USD 1200 mentioned in the draft Notification does not apply to items of personal use and bona fide baggage items.

The impression that Customs shall confiscate personal baggage valuing more than USD1200 is strongly rebutted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States Dollars FBR Media

Recent Stories

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

32 minutes ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

47 minutes ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

47 minutes ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

47 minutes ago
 All evidence available against PTI for creating un ..

All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..

47 minutes ago
 Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours ..

Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'

47 minutes ago
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, ..

Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication

47 minutes ago
 170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

1 hour ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

1 hour ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

1 hour ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business