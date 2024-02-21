Open Menu

FBR Working On Extension Of EFS To Whole Textile Value Chain: Chief Collector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 07:03 PM

FBR working on extension of EFS to whole textile value chain: chief collector

Punjab's Chief Collector Customs (Appraisement) Muhammad Sadiq has said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is working on extension of Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to the whole textile value chain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Punjab's Chief Collector Customs (Appraisement) Muhammad Sadiq has said that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) is working on extension of Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to the whole textile value chain.

Talking to members of APTMA [All Pakistan Textile Mills Association] during an interactive session on exports and other Customs related issues here on Wednesday, he said that a committee of stakeholders had already been constituted in this regard.

Ms. Azmat Tahira, Collector Customs (Appraisement-East) Lahore, Ms. Nazia Saleem, Additional Collector Customs, and Ms. Irum Sohail, Additional Collector Customs also accompanied the Chief Collector, while APTMA (North) Chairman Kamran Arshad, senior members Anjum Zafar, Faisal Pervez and APTMA Secretary General Raza Baqir were also present.

The Chief Collector Customs assured APTMA of removing all irritants in the EFS and other customs procedures, formalities to facilitate exporters by helping them in focusing on how to boost exports.Talking high of the importance of exports in general and textile industry in particular, he said no stone would be left unturned in facilitating textile industry for promotion of exports. He assured of resolving all systems related issues with removal of irritants in the scheme.

According to him, most of the demands raised by the APTMA are genuine, which need to be addressed to facilitate exports of the country. “There is a need to moderate Valuation Rulings,” he said and assured of looking into it on priority.

In his welcome address, Kamran Arshad pointed out that unconsumed raw materials imported under the previous schemes are still not reflected in the EFS system, which are needed to be loaded immediately.

He added that audits are pending for a long period, delaying release of PDCs/Guarantees as well as costing financially to exporters and getting new quotas. According to him, a large number of CRF have since long been pending, which is hindering smooth functioning of the EFS.

He said that deduction of taxes and duties is still being reflected at statutory rate instead of effective rates despites specific rulings by FBR, which needs to be corrected. He proposed that both IORs and Analysis certificates should be issued automatically by the Collectorates on the basis of ratios determined in Textile Notes. He pointed out that the consignments of indirect exporters being cleared manually in the past should be uploaded in the system to avoid any audit / reconciliation issues. Despite fully automated EFS procedures, he said, a parallel duplicate manual system is being run causing delays and adding to costs. Manual submission of documents should be stopped immediately, he stressed.

The chairman said that valuation rulings are being unlawfully applied on EFS and exports, which are creating delays and required to be done away with.

He said the EFS facility is granted for 3 to 5 years, while the PSW ID expires every two years. It is a need of the hour to align the expiration of the PSW ID with the corresponding period of EFS. He said, the WEBOC module does not entail any option of sale/purchase return of local invoices, which should be corrected.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exports Punjab FBR Textile All Industry

Recent Stories

Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for ..

Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables

3 minutes ago
 PHC Chief stresses rule of law, justice

PHC Chief stresses rule of law, justice

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive i ..

Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Ara ..

Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Arab counterparts

3 minutes ago
 Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media

Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media

3 minutes ago
 South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development

South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development

6 minutes ago
Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting

Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting

6 minutes ago
 France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare ..

France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again

6 minutes ago
 PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced ..

PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced persons

3 minutes ago
 Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank ..

Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid

7 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Pales ..

US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business