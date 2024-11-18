FBR’s IREN squad seize 35 cartons of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes

The Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squad on Monday seized 35 cartons of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes

Acting on credible information about non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes during road surveillance, the IREN Squad of Rawalpindi Hub intercepted a vehicle in Raja Bazar Rawalpindi, said a news release.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the vehicle was carrying 35 cartons of counterfeit/illicit cigarettes including both foreign and local brands.

The seized stock has been moved to the Rawalpindi office for further investigation.