FBR’s IREN Squad Seize 35 Cartons Of Non-duty Paid/counterfeit Cigarettes
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 11:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squad on Monday seized 35 cartons of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes.
Acting on credible information about non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes during road surveillance, the IREN Squad of Rawalpindi Hub intercepted a vehicle in Raja Bazar Rawalpindi, said a news release.
Upon inspection, it was discovered that the vehicle was carrying 35 cartons of counterfeit/illicit cigarettes including both foreign and local brands.
The seized stock has been moved to the Rawalpindi office for further investigation.
