Open Menu

FBR’s IREN Squad Seize 35 Cartons Of Non-duty Paid/counterfeit Cigarettes

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 11:19 PM

FBR’s IREN squad seize 35 cartons of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes

The Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squad on Monday seized 35 cartons of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squad on Monday seized 35 cartons of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes.

Acting on credible information about non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes during road surveillance, the IREN Squad of Rawalpindi Hub intercepted a vehicle in Raja Bazar Rawalpindi, said a news release.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the vehicle was carrying 35 cartons of counterfeit/illicit cigarettes including both foreign and local brands.

The seized stock has been moved to the Rawalpindi office for further investigation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Road Vehicle Rawalpindi Hub FBR

Recent Stories

Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water ..

Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages

1 minute ago
 G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' ..

G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger

1 minute ago
 Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

52 seconds ago
 Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting ..

Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately

54 seconds ago
 Police handed over missing children to parents

Police handed over missing children to parents

55 seconds ago
 CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kick ..

CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kicks off

57 seconds ago
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders scale back US r ..

Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders scale back US rate cut bets

1 minute ago
 PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pak ..

PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Project of distribution of livestock assets aims a ..

Project of distribution of livestock assets aims at empowering poor women of Sou ..

35 minutes ago
 Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola

Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola

36 minutes ago
 Transporters fined for overcharging commuters

Transporters fined for overcharging commuters

36 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cab ..

Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business