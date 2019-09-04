UrduPoint.com
FBR's Registration Drive In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:11 PM

FBR's registration drive in full swing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):The countrywide registration drive by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is in full swing as the FBR Regional Tax Office-II, Lahore issued 63011 sales tax registration letters/notices to industrial and commercial connection holders of LESCO and SNGPL. The FBR sources said on Wednesday that FBR Chief Commissioner, RTO-II, Lahore propounded that influx of new sales tax registrations by employing LESCO and SNGPL data is the prime objective. The department will proceed to disconnections of utilities in case of non-compliant taxpayers.

Moreover, the FBR has gathered data of 333,671 employees of Federal and Provincial departments including hospitals, educational institutions, banks, WASA, SBP and Railways which is being sifted to identify non-filers as well as unregistered employees.

It is pertinent to mention that the FBR conducted a series of workshops to educate and galvanize employees of provincial departments and as a result, 75,000 more returns of income tax have been received in tax year 2018 aggregating to 451,313. The FBR also shared information regarding bank accounts being maintained by unregistered taxpayers and has initiated proceedings through issuing 6,943 notices till date.

The Punjab Police shared data of 10,838 rental properties in Lahore District. Enforcement of returns from non-filers who own the rented properties has also been initiated.

Likewise, out of 942 Brick Kiln units, existing in the outskirts of Lahore like districts of Kasur, Sheikupura and Nankana Sahib, sales tax registration notices have been issued to 436 units. Thereafter, monthly sales tax returns as per fixed sales tax regime introduced in Finance Act, 2019 shall be enforced.

Another drive regarding identification of vendors of smuggled goods has been initiated by the FBR. Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, RTO-II, Lahore Ahmad Shuja Khanasserted that profiling of import data of taxpayers, existing in the jurisdiction of RTO-II, Lahore has been completed and a joint team in collaboration with Customs has successfully conducted awareness visits.

The main objective of the drive is to discourage the influx and sale of smuggled goods in the open market.

