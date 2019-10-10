FCA fixes wheat production targets at 27 mln tonnes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) on Thursday set the wheat production targets for Rabi 2019-20 at 27.0 million tonnes on an area of 9.2 million hectares

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) on Thursday set the wheat production targets for Rabi 2019-20 at 27.0 million tonnes on an area of 9.2 million hectares.

The FCA also proposed that provinces to focus on oilseed and pulses cultivation to reduce the import bill.

The FCA met here with Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research in the chair.

The meeting was attended by provincial agriculture departments, State Bank of Pakistan, ZTBL, National Fertilizer Development Center (NFDC), Pakistan Meteorological Department, Indus River System Authority and senior officers of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research.

Chairman PARC, DG. NARC and heads of Ministry's attached department including Agriculture Policy Institute, Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department,Pakistan Oilseeds Development Board, Department of Plant Protection, Federal Water Management Cell and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

The Committee reviewed the performance of the Kharif crops (2019-20) and production plan for Rabi crops (2019-20).

The Committee also discussed the situation of agricultural inputs for Rabi crops (2019-20).

The Committee was informed that sugarcane production for 2019-20 was estimated at 64.77 million tonnes from an area of 1060 thousand hectares.

The rice production for 2019-20 was estimated at 7.7 million tonnes from an area of 3036 thousand hectares.

The area and production is increased 5.5% and 3.6% respectively from the target fixed by previous FCA.

The maize production for 2019-20 was estimated at 6.9 million tons from an area of 1386.46 thousand hectares.

The area and production was increased 4.95% and 10.05% respectively from the target fixed by last FCA.

Production achievements of major and minor crops like wheat, mung, mash, gram, potato, lentil, onion, tomato and chilies were also discussed in the meeting.

For Rabi 2019-20, IRSA Advisory Committee has anticipated a shortfall of 15%.

During the Rabi season provinces are allocated 31.44 MAF of water.

Prevailing weather conditions are supportive and shortage is manageable.

IRSA has sensitized the FCA regarding wastage of water in country.

The IRSA informed that storage capacity in 1976 was 15.7 MAF against 13.7 MAF at present.

Despite Mangla raising from 1976 to date, we have annually lost 28.5 MAF D/S Kotri every year on an average.

The economic cost of one MAF of water in Pakistan was 0.5 billion, US dollars. Thus from 1976, country lost a resource into the sea unutilized worth over 600 billion dollars.

They further explained that Pakistan had an annual GDP growth of over, 6% from 1970 to 1990 mainly because of reservoirs mainly Mangla & Tarbela.

If Pakistan wants to develop economically, it must construct new reservoirs of about 20 MAF, allowing 8.5 MAF downstream Kotri to cater for environmental flows downstream Kotri and also to check seawater intrusion in the Indus delta, it added.

Metrological Department informed that summer monsoon rains from July-September 2019, remained normal and well distributed allover the country. Significantly, above normal (46%) rainfall was observed in over Sindh province.

On the other hand, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK and KPK received 24%, 22% and 14% slightly below normal rainfall.

Due to rainfall received in late September and early October, sufficient amount of soil moisture is available for sowing of Rabi Crops.

Weather outlook for the period October, December 2019 suggests that amount of rainfall will remain normal in agricultural plains of all the provinces of Pakistan.

During the Financial Year 2018-19 banks achieved the target of Rs.1,174 billion against target of Rs.1,250 billion. Total 4.012 million borrowers were served during Financial Year 2018-19 by 50 agriculture lending institutes including commercial, specialized, microfinance, Islamic banks and other microfinance institutions.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has approved the provisional indicative annual target of Rs.1,350 billion for agri credit disbursement for Financial Year 2019-20.

As of August the agri lending institutes have disbursed agri. loans of Rs.163.0 billion which is 12.1% of the annual target of Rs.1,350 billion.

Urea and DAP fertilizers availability during the Rabi 2019-20 seems comfortable.

All the Urea manufacturing plants are operational including the plants located at SNGPL network. These plants are running on subsidized LNG.

There will be no shortage of Urea during coming Rabi Season.

The prices of Urea in domestic market have gone up due to the increase in gas prices, inflation and GIDC issue (Restoration of GIDC).

DAP fertilizer will also be available in the market. Its requirement is mainly met through imported supply which is in handed by of private sector.

Price trend is also on the rise. At present Urea price is Rs.2020/- per bag and DAP but sold at Rs.3720/- per bag.

At the end it was informed to the FCA that generally, the availability offood commodities in the country is satisfactory and Kharif crop productionwas better as compared to previous years.