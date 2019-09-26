FCAA chief urges govt to review ATTA, make Azakhel dry-port fully operational

President Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has urged the government and relevant authorities to review Afghan Transit Trade Agreement and remove concerns of business community on it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :President Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has urged the government and relevant authorities to review Afghan Transit Trade Agreement and remove concerns of business community on it.

He demanded steps should be taken to provide facilities at Peshawar Dry-port, besides making Azakhel Dry-port fully operational.

This he stated during a meeting with Advisor Federal Tax Ombudsman, Tariq Ahad Nawaz in regional office here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Mr Tariq Ahad apprised the FCAA President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi about the working and other aspects of the FTO laws.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi assured the official that he will take benefit of the FTO law and its provisions will be taken to the knowledge of their members and taxpayers.

During the meeting, Zia Sarhadi held discussion with FTO advisor regarding agreement on Afghan Transit Trade, which was operative from 1965-2010 with a great effect more than 50 years but due to some facts this agreement is no more operative and ignored by authorities concerned due to which business community faces problems.

FCAA president further apprised that the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade (APTTA) 2010 was signed in pressurized environment which is not much effective and slow down the trade link between businesses and stakeholders of Pakistan and Afghanistan. He added there will be great impact if this agreement is reconsidered for improvement.

Furthermore, he elaborated that the Peshawar Dry-port is under administration of Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Peshawar and Pakistan Railways (PR) that has not been fully utilized and the goods are transported through private vehicles due to which trade bodies' faces a lot of problems.

Advsior to FTO Secretariat assured him that he will convey these points to concerned office in FBR andit was agreed that the next meeting on the issues of problems faced by public and taxpayers by tax functionaries will be held soon.