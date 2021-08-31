UrduPoint.com

FCAA Delegation Calls On Newly Posted Director Customs Intelligence

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 07:47 PM

A delegation of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa headed by its President, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi called on the newly posted Director Intelligence & Investigation, Yousaf Haider Orakzai here on Tuesday

Speaking on the occasion, President FCAA KP, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi commended the performance of the newly posted Director Intelligence and Investigation during his posting on various posts in past and said that he is fully aware of the problems of exporters/importers and customs' agents.

The delegation of customs clearing agents also highlighted problems faced by them at Torkham border, dry port, airport and Afghan transit trade.

Yousaf Haider Orakzai thanked the delegation and assured them of all possible cooperation. He said that he is fully aware of the problems of the business community and pledged steps for their resolution.

He also agreed with the recommendations presented by president FCCA, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and assured taking effective steps for their resolution.

