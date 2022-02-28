UrduPoint.com

FCAs In Electricity Bills To Be Absorbed As Per PM Directives: Hammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Monday said the government would absorb the Fuel Cost Adjustments (FCAs), incurred in the electricity bills due to rise in prices of imported fuels, in order to ensure relief to common man in line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"On the instructions of the PM, Fuel Cost Adjustments that have been incurred in electricity bills (due to rise in prices of imported fuels) for last few months to the tune of Rs 4-5/unit will be absorbed by the govt henceforth for residential/commercial consumers," the minister said on his Twitter handle.

Similarly, Hammad Azhar said, petrol and diesel prices were being reduced by Rs 10 per litre each. "This will be achieved by reducing PDL (Petroleum Development Levy) in the short-term but by a funded subsidy in the long term," he added.

