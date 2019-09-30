UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCA President Felicitates Newly-elected Presidents, Cabinet Of PAJCCI

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:06 PM

FCCA president felicitates newly-elected presidents, cabinet of PAJCCI

President of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCCA), Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has congratulated the newly-elected presidents and rest of cabinet of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :President of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCCA), Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has congratulated the newly-elected presidents and rest of cabinet of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a press statement issued here, Sarhadi, who was former senior vice president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) facilitated Zurbair Motiwala, Khalid Shahzad and Imran Khan over their election as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI).

He hoped that PAJCCI newly elected cabinet led by Zubair Motiwala as president will play pivotal role in resolution of transit trade related issues and problems of both sides of business community effectively, besides it would also make efforts to give boost to existing trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that newly elected cabinet of PAJCCI has vast experience and fully capable to resolve issues of business community, attached with to transit trade.

He said Zubair Motiwala has already served the business community in better way in capacity of president and chairman of PAJCCI and electing him again on this important position is a welcoming.

Mr Sarhadi also urged the both Pakistan and Afghanistan governments to provide facilities to importers and exporters as well as business community in order the transportation of goods under Afghan transit trade that had shifted to Bandar Abbas and Chabahar port, Iran to recommence from via Pakistan.

He also demanded to review the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement and remove concerns of business community on it in order to ease their difficulties and give boost the mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He asked the authorities concerned to provide facilities at Peshawar Dry-port, besides to make Azakhel Dry-port fully operational.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Peshawar Business Iran Chabahar Chamber Commerce From Cabinet Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

2 minutes ago

Central Punjab tighten screws around Balochistan

8 minutes ago

Target to educate every child be achieved till 203 ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Communicate Briefly After Chirac's F ..

2 minutes ago

Rohail, Hammad hit half centuries for Northern

25 minutes ago

China to provide 100 smart class rooms, seven rese ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.