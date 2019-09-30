FCCA president felicitates newly-elected presidents, cabinet of PAJCCI

President of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCCA), Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has congratulated the newly-elected presidents and rest of cabinet of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :President of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCCA), Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has congratulated the newly-elected presidents and rest of cabinet of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry

In a press statement issued here, Sarhadi, who was former senior vice president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) facilitated Zurbair Motiwala, Khalid Shahzad and Imran Khan over their election as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI).

He hoped that PAJCCI newly elected cabinet led by Zubair Motiwala as president will play pivotal role in resolution of transit trade related issues and problems of both sides of business community effectively, besides it would also make efforts to give boost to existing trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that newly elected cabinet of PAJCCI has vast experience and fully capable to resolve issues of business community, attached with to transit trade.

He said Zubair Motiwala has already served the business community in better way in capacity of president and chairman of PAJCCI and electing him again on this important position is a welcoming.

Mr Sarhadi also urged the both Pakistan and Afghanistan governments to provide facilities to importers and exporters as well as business community in order the transportation of goods under Afghan transit trade that had shifted to Bandar Abbas and Chabahar port, Iran to recommence from via Pakistan.

He also demanded to review the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement and remove concerns of business community on it in order to ease their difficulties and give boost the mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He asked the authorities concerned to provide facilities at Peshawar Dry-port, besides to make Azakhel Dry-port fully operational.