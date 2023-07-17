FCCI announces election schedule for 2023-24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has announced its election schedule for the year 2023-24.

A meeting of the executive committee of the FCCI was held here with Dr. Khurram Tariq, president FCCI, in the chair. The executive committee formed a 3-member election commission to conduct the election in a fair, free and impartial manner. The election commission will be composed of former presidents, Muzammil Sultan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz and former senior vice president Mian Tanvir Ahmad.

According to the election schedule, the FCCI secretary general displayed the election schedule on the notice board in addition to up-loading it on the FCCI website. A copy of the election schedule has also been dispatched to the regulator, Director General Trade Organisation.

The provisional voters list will be issued on July 20, 2023 after updating it. After seeking objections etc., the final list will be displayed on notice board and also uploaded on FCCI website on August 23, 2023. Eligible voters could submit the nomination papers for the vacant seats up to August 28, 2023.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be completed on August 29, 2023 and the list of contesting candidates would be displayed on the FCCI notice board on the same day.

The objections against the nomination papers would be received on August 30 and the election commission would dispose of the same on September 1, 2023. Appeals against the decision of the election commission could be filed with the regulator up to September 4, 2023 who will decide the appeals on September 11, 2023. The nominations could be withdrawn by September 12 while the final list of contesting candidates for the executive committee would be displayed on September 13, 2023. The polling for the corporate class will be held on September 18, 2023. It would be followed by the polling for associate class on September 19, 2023. Counting for the votes would be started immediately after the polling time and provisional results would be announced on September 18 & 19 respectively. The polling for the female seat will be held on September 20, 2023. The final election results would be announced during the AGM of FCCI on September 30, 2023.