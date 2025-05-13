FCCI Appreciates MOC Efforts For Expeditious Economic Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Commerce (MOC) for the expeditious economic growth and assured that business community would strengthen its coordination with MOC to identify economic opportunities, tackle economic challenges and achieve the ultimate objectives for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the FCCI chief said that he had a meeting with Mr. Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Commerce and discussed bilateral issues in detail.
The President FCCI expressed satisfaction over the structural reforms to get maximum dividends from the prevailing situation under the sagacious leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and direct supervision of Mr.
Jam Kamal.
He paid tribute to the visionary approach of the Commerce Minister and hoped that consultation between chambers and MOC would help achieve the overall national objectives to strengthen the economy on a solid and sustained basis.
He stressed the need for comprehensive reforms in FBR and also presented viable proposals to remove the lacuna in tariff structure which was directly hitting the exporters.
He demanded that export-related organizations may be given permanent representation in policy making institutions so that a comprehensive strategy could be evolved according to the ground realities and to achieve the objective of enhancing exports to $60bn within the next five year.
