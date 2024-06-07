Open Menu

FCCI Chief Hopes Consultancy Firm To Provide Good Service To Students For Study Abroad

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

FCCI chief hopes consultancy firm to provide good service to students for study abroad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad has said that the consultancy firm, Orbit Counsels (OC), would provide quality and trustworthy services to students aspiring to study abroad, in addition to catering to the needs of immigrants because of its connectivity with international education institutions, expertise in immigration laws and affordability to the local communities.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Orbit Counsels, he said that the youth is 60 per cent of our total population and out of it a sizable number of students intend to proceed abroad for higher studies. “Similarly, many others are also planning to migrate to developed countries for a better future,” he said and lamented that some of them fall prey to the cheaters and fraudsters who extort their hard earned savings in addition to putting their lives at risk.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli said that Rowell Irfan belongs to a respectable political family of Faisalabad and he would certainly play a responsible role because of his family background.

He urged the heads of various educational institutions to advise their students to avail the consultancy of Mr. Rowell to brighten their future. He was optimistic that the OC would not only facilitate students’ community but also help Pakistan to earn precious foreign exchange through the students and immigrants.

Later, Mr. Rowell Irfan introduced his consultancy firm and said that it would offer top-notch career counseling and migration services to the youth of Faisalabad.

Former MNA Mian Abdul Mannan, former chairman WASA Mian Irfan Manan, former MPA Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Vice Chancellor UAF Dr Iqrar Ahmad, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Principal Government Municipal Degree College Mr. Muhammad Khalid, Principal Government Degree College People’s Colony Mian Tarafat, CEO Education Mr. Kashif Zia, Director group of Punjab Colleges Dr Riffat, Director Shiblee Group of Colleges Mr. Fahad Hanif, CEO SA Rice Mills Mian Salah Ud Din, CEO Zee Garden Chaudhary Toufeeq, CEO Wadi-e-Sitara Mirza Hummayun and Director Superior University Rana Habib and Mirza Manan Ahmad were also present during this function.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Exchange Education Punjab Superior Chamber Commerce Family Government Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

52 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

59 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

1 hour ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

17 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business