FCCI chief hopes consultancy firm to provide good service to students for study abroad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad has said that the consultancy firm, Orbit Counsels (OC), would provide quality and trustworthy services to students aspiring to study abroad, in addition to catering to the needs of immigrants because of its connectivity with international education institutions, expertise in immigration laws and affordability to the local communities.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Orbit Counsels, he said that the youth is 60 per cent of our total population and out of it a sizable number of students intend to proceed abroad for higher studies. “Similarly, many others are also planning to migrate to developed countries for a better future,” he said and lamented that some of them fall prey to the cheaters and fraudsters who extort their hard earned savings in addition to putting their lives at risk.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli said that Rowell Irfan belongs to a respectable political family of Faisalabad and he would certainly play a responsible role because of his family background.

He urged the heads of various educational institutions to advise their students to avail the consultancy of Mr. Rowell to brighten their future. He was optimistic that the OC would not only facilitate students’ community but also help Pakistan to earn precious foreign exchange through the students and immigrants.

Later, Mr. Rowell Irfan introduced his consultancy firm and said that it would offer top-notch career counseling and migration services to the youth of Faisalabad.

Former MNA Mian Abdul Mannan, former chairman WASA Mian Irfan Manan, former MPA Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Vice Chancellor UAF Dr Iqrar Ahmad, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Principal Government Municipal Degree College Mr. Muhammad Khalid, Principal Government Degree College People’s Colony Mian Tarafat, CEO Education Mr. Kashif Zia, Director group of Punjab Colleges Dr Riffat, Director Shiblee Group of Colleges Mr. Fahad Hanif, CEO SA Rice Mills Mian Salah Ud Din, CEO Zee Garden Chaudhary Toufeeq, CEO Wadi-e-Sitara Mirza Hummayun and Director Superior University Rana Habib and Mirza Manan Ahmad were also present during this function.