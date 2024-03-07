FCCI chief shares textile, industrial problems with NIM delegation

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq shared the issues facing the textile and other industries currently, with a delegation comprising the 39th mid-career management course of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Lahore

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq shared the issues facing the textile and other industries currently, with a delegation comprising the 39th mid-career management course of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Lahore.

He told the visitors that the textile sector had always played a pivotal role in stabilising national economy, but now it was striving for its own survival due to un-conducive business environment. He said the industrial sector was ready to bear the actual cost of electricity. The government might pay subsidised electricity to the low socioeconomic class, but it should not be recovered from the industrial sector, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the authorities concerned had failed to decide even after 74 years that the country's industrial sector should focus on the value-added products or export raw material. Currently Pakistan had been converted into a net importing country despite a huge base of agricultural products, he regretted.

"We have failed to reorganise the agriculture sector on modern scientific lines and we are forced to sell our surplus instead of consuming it for value addition through new technologies," he added.

Madam Adeela Younis, Additional Director Staff NIM Lahore, also addressed the meeting and underlined the importance of direct interaction of under-training officers with the private sector.

Executive Member FCCI Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry said that the chamber had introduced some innovative steps to promote exports. “In this connection, foreign counselors and trade officers appointed abroad are invited to visit FCCI and we also arrange their B2B meetings with our members."

Later, Dr Khurram Tariq presented a shield to Madam Adeela Younis and Ms. Hina Khalid. Adeela Younis also gave away a memento of the NIM Lahore to Dr Khurram Tariq. She also recorded her impressions in the FCCI Visitor’s Book.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli was also present.