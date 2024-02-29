FCCI congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq, Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli have congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her election as the Punjab chief minister.

In a statement on Thursday, they hoped that the new CM would ensure much-needed economic stability by involving the business community in policy making. They said Punjab is the biggest and most important province of the country which is playing a key role in overall national economy.

Hence, the CM must adopt a strategy to spur the economic activities in order to create new jobs and root out poverty from the province.

They said it was a privilege for her to become the first female CM of the province. “She should ensure mainstreaming of women who are almost half of our total population,” they said and hoped that it could give a quantum jump to the provincial economy.

They also invited CM Maryam Nawaz to visit the FCCI and directly interact with the business community.