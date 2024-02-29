Open Menu

FCCI Congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 08:47 PM

FCCI congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq, Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli have congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her election as the Punjab chief minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq, Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli have congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her election as the Punjab chief minister.

In a statement on Thursday, they hoped that the new CM would ensure much-needed economic stability by involving the business community in policy making. They said Punjab is the biggest and most important province of the country which is playing a key role in overall national economy.

Hence, the CM must adopt a strategy to spur the economic activities in order to create new jobs and root out poverty from the province.

They said it was a privilege for her to become the first female CM of the province. “She should ensure mainstreaming of women who are almost half of our total population,” they said and hoped that it could give a quantum jump to the provincial economy.

They also invited CM Maryam Nawaz to visit the FCCI and directly interact with the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Punjab Visit Chamber Women Commerce From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Chad government on alert after attack on security ..

Chad government on alert after attack on security services

7 seconds ago
 Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during exp ..

Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..

8 minutes ago
 NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of c ..

NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation

12 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI lea ..

May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases

3 minutes ago
 Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, ..

Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM's election on Saturday

Balochistan CM's election on Saturday

3 minutes ago
Stocks climb after US inflation dips

Stocks climb after US inflation dips

8 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS announces comprehensive relief effor ..

Chairman PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar

3 minutes ago
 AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BR ..

AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BRT system

8 minutes ago
 CM reviews uplift progress of flood-devastated inf ..

CM reviews uplift progress of flood-devastated infrastructures

8 minutes ago
 Careem, Dow University sign agreement to enhance s ..

Careem, Dow University sign agreement to enhance student transportation

8 minutes ago
 Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business