Open Menu

FCCI Demands Environmental Emergency With Focus On Automobile Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:38 PM

FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has demanded environmental emergency with a focus on automobile sector to arrest the menace of pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has demanded environmental emergency with a focus on automobile sector to arrest the menace of pollution.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he expressed concern over demolition of industrial units in the garb of pollution and demanded that Environment Protection Department (EPD) should avoid taking stringent measures against industrial sector.

He said that the industrial sector was passing through a persistent crisis as the industrialists were running their units only for the survival of their workers.

He said that FCCI has never supported the elements polluting the environment but the step of razing industrial units has created harassment among the industrialists and would also discourage those intending to set up new units.

He said that in critical situations, the government departments should consult the chamber or the specific association to resolve the issue amicably.

He said that industrialists are fully aware of their moral obligations and are also following the laws. He mentioned pollution related survey and said that the main cause of pollution is the unburnt fuel of auto vehicles of different types.

He said that demolishment of industrial units may foment unemployment and joblessness in the country.

He requested the commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner to clamp environmental emergency and focus particularly on the automobile sector to contain the pollution.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Vehicles Chamber May Commerce Moral Government Industry

Recent Stories

8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents

1 minute ago
 2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment

2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment

1 minute ago
 Robber killed in 'encounter'

Robber killed in 'encounter'

1 minute ago
 Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary i ..

Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident

57 seconds ago
 Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother

Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother

59 seconds ago
 UK's The Guardian stops posting on 'toxic media pl ..

UK's The Guardian stops posting on 'toxic media platform' X

1 minute ago
Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC M ..

Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD

1 minute ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, pre ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..

11 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues across LESCO r ..

Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region

11 minutes ago
 Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness ..

Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..

11 minutes ago
 Scheme launched for personalised number-plates

Scheme launched for personalised number-plates

12 minutes ago
 Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg char ..

Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business