FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has demanded environmental emergency with a focus on automobile sector to arrest the menace of pollution.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he expressed concern over demolition of industrial units in the garb of pollution and demanded that Environment Protection Department (EPD) should avoid taking stringent measures against industrial sector.

He said that the industrial sector was passing through a persistent crisis as the industrialists were running their units only for the survival of their workers.

He said that FCCI has never supported the elements polluting the environment but the step of razing industrial units has created harassment among the industrialists and would also discourage those intending to set up new units.

He said that in critical situations, the government departments should consult the chamber or the specific association to resolve the issue amicably.

He said that industrialists are fully aware of their moral obligations and are also following the laws. He mentioned pollution related survey and said that the main cause of pollution is the unburnt fuel of auto vehicles of different types.

He said that demolishment of industrial units may foment unemployment and joblessness in the country.

He requested the commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner to clamp environmental emergency and focus particularly on the automobile sector to contain the pollution.