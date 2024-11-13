FCCI Demands Environmental Emergency With Focus On Automobile Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has demanded environmental emergency with a focus on automobile sector to arrest the menace of pollution
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has demanded environmental emergency with a focus on automobile sector to arrest the menace of pollution.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he expressed concern over demolition of industrial units in the garb of pollution and demanded that Environment Protection Department (EPD) should avoid taking stringent measures against industrial sector.
He said that the industrial sector was passing through a persistent crisis as the industrialists were running their units only for the survival of their workers.
He said that FCCI has never supported the elements polluting the environment but the step of razing industrial units has created harassment among the industrialists and would also discourage those intending to set up new units.
He said that in critical situations, the government departments should consult the chamber or the specific association to resolve the issue amicably.
He said that industrialists are fully aware of their moral obligations and are also following the laws. He mentioned pollution related survey and said that the main cause of pollution is the unburnt fuel of auto vehicles of different types.
He said that demolishment of industrial units may foment unemployment and joblessness in the country.
He requested the commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner to clamp environmental emergency and focus particularly on the automobile sector to contain the pollution.
Recent Stories
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment
Robber killed in 'encounter'
Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident
Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother
UK's The Guardian stops posting on 'toxic media platform' X
Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates
Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI to launch University students' competition for skill development: Nasir Qureshi29 minutes ago
-
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief16 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal bids farewell to Japanese Ambassador, discusses trade, industry collaboration49 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, World Bank advance agenda for export competitiveness13 minutes ago
-
Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler rankings, Babar increases lead at top of batter charts2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,400 to Rs.271,900 per tola2 hours ago
-
SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries’ supply chain intact13 minutes ago
-
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduces new payment creation system14 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar10 minutes ago
-
Malaysia keen on importing Pakistani Food Products: FTO Coordinator3 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 23.42% during Jul-Oct4 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets extend losses as Trump fears build10 minutes ago