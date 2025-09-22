Open Menu

FCCI Demands Extension In Tax Returns Filing Date

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM

FCCI demands extension in tax returns filing date

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Rehan Naseem Bharara, has urged the government to extend the deadline for filing tax returns in light of the agriculture and environmental emergency declared due to recent devastating floods.

In a statement issued on Monday, Bharara said that over 6.3% of agricultural land in Punjab has been inundated, with significant damage reported to roads, infrastructure, and private properties. He emphasized that even urban and rural areas not directly affected by the flooding are facing disruptions due to road closures, making access difficult for many citizens.

“In the prevailing situation, it is next to impossible for individuals and businesses to meet the current tax filing deadline,” he stated. He appealed to the government to recognize the ground realities and grant an extension to ensure broader compliance and support revenue recovery without placing undue pressure on the affected population.

Bharara added that such a step would also reflect the government's commitment to facilitating the business community during times of national hardship.

