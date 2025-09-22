FCCI Demands Extension In Tax Returns Filing Date
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Rehan Naseem Bharara, has urged the government to extend the deadline for filing tax returns in light of the agriculture and environmental emergency declared due to recent devastating floods.
In a statement issued on Monday, Bharara said that over 6.3% of agricultural land in Punjab has been inundated, with significant damage reported to roads, infrastructure, and private properties. He emphasized that even urban and rural areas not directly affected by the flooding are facing disruptions due to road closures, making access difficult for many citizens.
“In the prevailing situation, it is next to impossible for individuals and businesses to meet the current tax filing deadline,” he stated. He appealed to the government to recognize the ground realities and grant an extension to ensure broader compliance and support revenue recovery without placing undue pressure on the affected population.
Bharara added that such a step would also reflect the government's commitment to facilitating the business community during times of national hardship.
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI demands extension in tax returns filing date4 minutes ago
-
Rs842,000 fine imposed on violations of building laws4 minutes ago
-
Special drive launched to enforce minimum wage24 minutes ago
-
FESCO launches special campaign to build verified customer database1 hour ago
-
Tax bar seeks extension in filing income tax returns2 hours ago
-
Export of sport goods increases 21.38% to US 75.236 mln2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.3,400 to Rs.393,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
Lucky investments achieves Rs.100 bln AUMs in record time3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Commissioner announces open courts in all Tehsils to resolve public issues5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Machinery imports increase by 22.56% in two months6 hours ago