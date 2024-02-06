Open Menu

FCCI Demands Permission Of Social Security Medical College

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 07:23 PM

FCCI demands permission of Social Security Medical College

Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), has welcomed record inauguration of development projects in a single day by Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and requested him to grant permission to a much-delayed project of Social Security Medical College in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), has welcomed record inauguration of development projects in a single day by Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and requested him to grant permission to a much-delayed project of Social Security Medical College in Faisalabad.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he paid best tribute to the vision of the CM Punjab who involved the private sector to bring a qualitative improvement in the overall working and implementation of public sector projects.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed and her team also deserve a big applause for translating the proposed projects into reality.

He quoted the first interaction with the caretaker government and said that Punjab Chambers Coordination Committee played a key role in bringing the private sector in limelight who contributed a major role to make specific public sector projects a total success.

He said that the CM intended to do something innovative for the business community and FCCI along with six chambers of the Punjab requested him to introduce single window operation for the facilitation of the business community. He said, "The provincial government worked expeditiously on this project and we were invited to attend the inaugural ceremony of the first Business Facilitation Centre in Lahore on December 04.

"

He further said that FCCI had been making serious efforts to introduce one window system in Faisalabad for the last many years but failed to do so. The caretaker CM did a miracle and the 6th Business Facilitation Centre has become operational within a record period of a few months. This centre has so far received 270 cases out of which 175 NOCs have already been issued, he added.

He said that the CM has inaugurated a series of development projects including a Safe City Project during his visit to Faisalabad. He is sanguine of the administrative expertise of Madam Silwat Saeed who has pushed these projects to the final completion stage.

He said that the contrary to the vision of CM to facilitate the industrial sector, a toll plaza has been erected on Canal Road which would discourage movement of transportation between Faisalabad city and industrial estates. He requested the CM to order immediate removal of this toll plaza.

He further said that there is no representation of FCCI in TEVTA board and it needs immediate attention of the CM.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Chief Minister Business Punjab Visit Road Chamber December Commerce Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Non-resolution of Kashmir issue can trigger third ..

Non-resolution of Kashmir issue can trigger third world war: Mushaal

1 minute ago
 DC visit most sensitive polling stations in Khairp ..

DC visit most sensitive polling stations in Khairpur

2 minutes ago
 ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in the gener ..

ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in the general election

2 minutes ago
 Chinese marine scientific research activities for ..

Chinese marine scientific research activities for peaceful purposes: Wang Wenbin

2 minutes ago
 Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer bas ..

Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

4 minutes ago
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments

CM inaugurates newly built police apartments

8 minutes ago
 DC establishes district control room to monitor El ..

DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 2024

8 minutes ago
 High-level meeting held for election security

High-level meeting held for election security

9 minutes ago
 Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD

Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD

9 minutes ago
 Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searc ..

Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing

5 minutes ago
 PPP would not be part of conspiracies

PPP would not be part of conspiracies

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business