FCCI Demands Permission Of Social Security Medical College
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), has welcomed record inauguration of development projects in a single day by Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and requested him to grant permission to a much-delayed project of Social Security Medical College in Faisalabad
In a statement here on Tuesday, he paid best tribute to the vision of the CM Punjab who involved the private sector to bring a qualitative improvement in the overall working and implementation of public sector projects.
He said that Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed and her team also deserve a big applause for translating the proposed projects into reality.
He quoted the first interaction with the caretaker government and said that Punjab Chambers Coordination Committee played a key role in bringing the private sector in limelight who contributed a major role to make specific public sector projects a total success.
He said that the CM intended to do something innovative for the business community and FCCI along with six chambers of the Punjab requested him to introduce single window operation for the facilitation of the business community. He said, "The provincial government worked expeditiously on this project and we were invited to attend the inaugural ceremony of the first Business Facilitation Centre in Lahore on December 04.
"
He further said that FCCI had been making serious efforts to introduce one window system in Faisalabad for the last many years but failed to do so. The caretaker CM did a miracle and the 6th Business Facilitation Centre has become operational within a record period of a few months. This centre has so far received 270 cases out of which 175 NOCs have already been issued, he added.
He said that the CM has inaugurated a series of development projects including a Safe City Project during his visit to Faisalabad. He is sanguine of the administrative expertise of Madam Silwat Saeed who has pushed these projects to the final completion stage.
He said that the contrary to the vision of CM to facilitate the industrial sector, a toll plaza has been erected on Canal Road which would discourage movement of transportation between Faisalabad city and industrial estates. He requested the CM to order immediate removal of this toll plaza.
He further said that there is no representation of FCCI in TEVTA board and it needs immediate attention of the CM.
