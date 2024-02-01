FCCI Demands Remedial Measures For Export Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 07:54 PM
The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Thursday demanded remedial measures for export sector in order to continue national exports and maintain foreign exchange reserves
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Thursday demanded remedial measures for export sector in order to continue national exports and maintain foreign exchange reserves.
Acting President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad expressed concerns over unprecedented increase in freight charges particularly for exports from Pakistan to Europe, and said that unsafe maritime routes and tension in the Red Sea had been reported as the root-cause of increase which had hit the vulnerable SME sector.
He said that the freight charges of a container which were $800 have now jumped to $4,000 completely disturbing the financial viability of the export commitments. He said that the SME sector was already braving the consequences of the global meltdown coupled with political instability and inconsistency of economic policies within the country.
He said that the government should take notice of this situation to ensure the continuity of exports in order to maintain the foreign exchange reserves.
Recent Stories
KP achieves industrial development milestone with Chitral Economic Zone inaugura ..
Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement business shines
Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP eyes third term: Experts
Deputy Chief Engineer SNGPL promoted in next grade
Gastro diseases claiming lives of 60,000 people per annum: experts
Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes
Statistical review of National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24
Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in India under Modi
Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Friday: Sheikh Ejaz
Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions stressed
Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in Sharjah
Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised
More Stories From Business
-
KP achieves industrial development milestone with Chitral Economic Zone inauguration5 minutes ago
-
Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional potential1 hour ago
-
EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal2 hours ago
-
Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit2 hours ago
-
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January2 hours ago
-
BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points2 hours ago
-
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom2 hours ago
-
Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cut hope2 hours ago
-
CDWP okays Rs2 bln project, recommends 3 projects worth Rs136.6 bln 3 to ECNEC3 hours ago
-
Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profit2 hours ago