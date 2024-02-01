FCCI Demands To Withdraw Levy Of Toll On Canal Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 08:57 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Sajjad Arshad has demanded to withdraw levy of toll on busiest communication artery of Canal Road which has added additional burden on the motorists.
He said that a toll collection plaza just a few meters away from WAPDA Town has been erected and the concerned staff has started collecting toll without prior information to the people travelling on this highway.
He further said that motorway M-4 is just a few kilometers away from this toll plaza which would not only consume extra time in addition to adding financial burden on the frequent travelers.
He said that the city has expanded along Canal Road and many housing colonies have been developed while M-3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates are also situated on this road. “The trucks and loaders carrying goods for the industry established in these estates also use this road”, he said and added that it would have a negative fallout impact on the imports and exports.
He demanded that the administration should withdraw this decision to give relief to the masses.
