FCCI Disassociates Itself From Political Posts
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM
The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has disassociated itself from some political posts uploaded in social media by exploiting this non-political entity
FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq strongly reacted to these posts here on Tuesday and said that the apolitical status of the FCCI would be maintained at all costs.
He said that FCCI has been mandated to project and protect the legitimate issues of the business community without indulging in politics. He said that some miscreants had uploaded political posts which had nothing to do with the FCCI. These elements have actually tried to tarnish the non-political status of FCCI and we have the right to sue the irresponsible elements.
He said that everyone should avoid involving the chamber in election-related activities.
