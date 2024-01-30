FCCI disassociates itself from political posts

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has disassociated itself from some political posts uploaded in social media by exploiting this non-political entity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has disassociated itself from some political posts uploaded in social media by exploiting this non-political entity.

FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq strongly reacted to these posts here on Tuesday and said that the apolitical status of the FCCI would be maintained at all costs.

He said that FCCI has been mandated to project and protect the legitimate issues of the business community without indulging in politics. He said that some miscreants had uploaded political posts which had nothing to do with the FCCI. These elements have actually tried to tarnish the non-political status of FCCI and we have the right to sue the irresponsible elements.

He said that everyone should avoid involving the chamber in election-related activities.