FCCI emerges as first E-chamber in country

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has emerged as the first E-chamber of the country by starting a 24/7 online digitalise service to issue new as well as renewal of the existing membership

Acting President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad renewed the first membership of his firm through this facility while Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli was also present during the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Sajjad Arshad termed E-chamber a revolutionary step taken by the FCCI to digitise its system and facilitate its members who could avail from FCCI services without visiting the chamber. “They could also make online payments,” he said and added that arrangements were underway to offer other services to its valued members.

He said that FCCI had also taken the step to fully digitalize FCCI and pave the way to transform Faisalabad into “Cyberabad”.