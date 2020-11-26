'FCCI extending best services to its members'

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is working purely on a professional basis to extend best possible services to its members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is working purely on a professional basis to extend best possible services to its members.

This was stated by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President FCCI while addressing the 5th FCCI standing committee meeting of the 'Liaison with Trade Associations' here on Thursday, he said that sector specific standing committees had been constituted to discuss and thrash out the problems in addition to suggesting viable solutions to resolve the issues.

He said that FCCI was an elected platform of the business community of Faisalabad whichwas making all out efforts to resolve the problems confronted by its members.

The office bearers of the Goods Carrier Association also attended this meeting.