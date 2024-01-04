FCCI felicitates FPCCI Vice President Quratul-Ain

President Dr. Khurram Tairq, Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Vice President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli have congratulated Ms. Quratul-Ain on her election as Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) President Dr. Khurram Tairq, Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Vice President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli have congratulated Ms. Quratul-Ain on her election as Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, they said Ms. Quratul-Ain remained part of the FCCI before her election as President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI).

They said that she played a key role in nurturing this nestling female chamber and elevating it at the national level.

They also appreciated her efforts for the mainstreaming of the female populace at the local and national level.

“She also encouraged genuine female entrepreneurs to come forward and fill the gender gap in business sector”, they said and added that her victory as Vice President FPCCI was a privilege for Faisalabad and she would bring laurels in future for the business community of this city too.