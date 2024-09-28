FCCI formally launches “Cyberabad” project

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has formally launched the much-awaited “Cyberabad” project to transform Faisalabad from Textile City to “Tech & Style City” by exploiting the potential of Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Addressing the orientation session of “Cyberabad”, Dr Amjad Saqib, chairman Akhuwat Foundation, said "we could open new avenues of progress and prosperity by producing competent IT entrepreneurs by clubbing the art of AI and IT with entrepreneurship". He was optimistic that the trained manpower would establish their own billion-dollar companies to put Pakistan on a growth trajectory. He pointed out four major hurdles for the promotion of AI at grass root level and said that there is an acute dearth of willing and enthusiastic students. “Similarly, the IT courses offered by different educational institutions are not aligned with the practical needs of the industrial sector”, he said and added that we are also handicapped in getting qualified teachers fully conversant with the fast changing scenario of IT and AI.

President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq promised to provide the first cohort of 50 students including special children.

He said that two years ago, he had announced plans to transform Faisalabad from textile city to “tech and style city” immediately after taking over the charge of the President FCCI.

He said that he intends to develop Faisalabad as a hub of AI and IT with a unique blend of talent and investors.

He said that 82 percent IT graduates in Faisalabad are jobless and the combination of Dollar-to-Talent would enable our youths to establish their own IT companies with the active financial support of local investors and industrialists.

Rehan Naseem Bharara, newly-elected president of FCCI, paid rich tributes to the vision of Dr Khurram Tariq and said that it would be a privilege for him to continue this epoch-making project during his tenure. He said that he would inspire his children to participate in this program in view of the importance of AI in the coming decades.

He said that our neighboring county has made historic development in the field of IT and it was expected to become the third major economy of the world by 2030.

Later, Major General Syed Saeed Ahmad Nagra, Chairman Lahore Garrison education System (LGES) presented FCCI shield to Brigadier Syed Nadir Hussain Shah Project Director IT and Telecom, Special Investment Facilitation Center (SIFC).

IT expert Zia Khan, Saleem Ranjha, Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary, Adnan Aslam of DigiKhata also addressed the participants while Mian Muhammad Adrees, Mian Javaid Iqbal, Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Adeel Azad Sheikh, Hassham Sarwar, CPO Kamran Adil, Zeeshan Shahid, Kashif Zia and other elite participated in the function in addition to a large number of young IT graduates.