FCCI Golden Jubilee Celebrations Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The golden jubilee celebrations of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) have been kicked off with the soft launching of a logo here on Saturday.

President FCCI Mr. Rehman Naseem Bharara briefed the media about the purposed events for 50-years celebrations of the Faisalabad Chamber. He said that a prestigious ceremony would be arranged to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the past office bearers, members, secretariat staff and relevant government functionaries. As a token of appreciation, the commemorative shields would be presented to selected personalities, he added.

He said that a high-profile gathering of presidents from all chambers of commerce & industry across the country would also be organized to discuss the role of trade bodies in economic development in addition to exploring collaborative avenues for its future growth.

Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Rana Sana Ullah Khan have been invited to participate in this event, he added.

He said that a special function would also be held to honor the “sons of the soil” who have excelled in diverse fields and brought laurel to Faisalabad and FCCI in particular. He said that a grand expo and family gala have also been proposed to mark the FCCI remarkable 50-years journey. “It would highlight the success stories of its leadership, group heads and the organizations who have contributed to the fast growth of trade and industry in this region”, he added.

He further said that the FCCI has also taken a new digital initiative by launching its SMS app to enhance communication with its members in addition to making them a reliable partner of this organization.

“Through this app, all the services extended by FCCI shall be available online like renewal of membership, etc.”, he added.

He further said that a special postage stamp would also be issued to mark the golden jubilee of FCCI. “It would symbolize the legacy of FCCI and its contribution to the overall landscape of Pakistan’s economics”, he added.

Mian Muhammad Adrees, Group Leader, also addressed this ceremony and paid tributes to the founders of FCCI and to those who had played a pivotal role in elevating this organization to the highest level.

He said that this organization has emerged as an “institution”. He urged the leading local brands to fully participate in the expo and family gala to provide best possible recreation facilities to the people of Faisalabad.

Earlier, a special logo of FCCI to mark its 50-years celebration was unveiled by the Mian Muhammad Adrees along with FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara, Senior Vice President (SVP) Qaisar Shams Guccha and Vice President (VP) Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa by pressing an electronic button.

The FCCI building was profusely decorated with colorful balloons whereas professional dancers presented traditional Punjabi “Bhangra” on the beat of drums to mark the event.

