Open Menu

FCCI Invites Budget Proposals From Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 07:50 PM

FCCI invites budget proposals from business community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The business community must submit its budget related proposals before December 25, so that efforts could be made to include them in the budget document for the year 2024-25, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a meeting with a delegation of the Faisalabad Dyes & Chemicals Association (FDCA), he said that only important proposals should be shortlisted after due deliberations instead of presenting a long list of demands.

“I intended to personally visit different associations to interact with them in addition to getting direct feedback on their demands immediately after the election of FCCI but it was delayed due to my foreign tour”, he said and added that his doors were open to all and he would try his best to pass on important FCCI related information to each and every member.

He mentioned problems being confronted by Pakistan in the prevailing economic situation and said that the data is being upgraded and integrated which may create problems for the business community.

He requested them to ensure transparency in their business transactions to avoid any coercive steps.

He said that efforts have also been expedited to transform the FCCI into an efficient e-chamber and in this connection, negotiations are under process with a private firm.

He also mentioned the incentives and privileges allowed to FCCI members and directed Deputy Secretary General FCCI to provide a complete list of organizations offering subsidies to the FCCI members.

The FCCI President also responded to questions raised by the members of the FDCA.

Earlier, Khurram Shahzad, president of the association, congratulated Rehan Naseem Bharara on his election as President FCCI. He also informed him about problems faced by his members.

Later, he garlanded and presented a bouquet to Rehan Naseem Bharara.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Faisalabad Business Budget Visit Chamber Turkish Lira May December Commerce All Industry Best

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

8 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

20 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

20 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

20 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

20 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

20 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

20 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

20 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business