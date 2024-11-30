FCCI invites budget proposals from business community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The business community must submit its budget related proposals before December 25, so that efforts could be made to include them in the budget document for the year 2024-25, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a meeting with a delegation of the Faisalabad Dyes & Chemicals Association (FDCA), he said that only important proposals should be shortlisted after due deliberations instead of presenting a long list of demands.

“I intended to personally visit different associations to interact with them in addition to getting direct feedback on their demands immediately after the election of FCCI but it was delayed due to my foreign tour”, he said and added that his doors were open to all and he would try his best to pass on important FCCI related information to each and every member.

He mentioned problems being confronted by Pakistan in the prevailing economic situation and said that the data is being upgraded and integrated which may create problems for the business community.

He requested them to ensure transparency in their business transactions to avoid any coercive steps.

He said that efforts have also been expedited to transform the FCCI into an efficient e-chamber and in this connection, negotiations are under process with a private firm.

He also mentioned the incentives and privileges allowed to FCCI members and directed Deputy Secretary General FCCI to provide a complete list of organizations offering subsidies to the FCCI members.

The FCCI President also responded to questions raised by the members of the FDCA.

Earlier, Khurram Shahzad, president of the association, congratulated Rehan Naseem Bharara on his election as President FCCI. He also informed him about problems faced by his members.

Later, he garlanded and presented a bouquet to Rehan Naseem Bharara.