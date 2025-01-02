FCCI, KCCI To Make Joint Efforts For Formulation Of Economic Policies
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) would make joint efforts for formulation of economic policies and removing the irritants haunting the business community.
This was stated by Rehan Naseem Bharara, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in a meeting with KCCI President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani. The two sides discussed overall economic situation in the country with a special focus on business-related issues.
The FCCI president said the government must consult the business community to formulate long-term, workable and result-oriented policies to stabilise the economy.
He said that the FCCI and the KCCI, in collaboration with other chambers, would also help the government in the budget formulation for the next financial year. He said that the steps would be proposed so that the government could achieve its economic goals within the stipulated time frame. He also decided to bolster mutual relations among the business community and collaborate to formulate policies to provide maximum facilitation to the trade and industry.
